ALTON – Jake Hewitt, a quarterback for the Marquette Catholic Explorers football team, credits both playing sports and Marquette's philosophy with helping him become a better team player and leader.

Hewitt is recognized as the Jeff Lauritzen -Country Financial Male Athlete of the Month.

Hewitt is coached by Leon McElrath III.

“I want to thank my dad who has helped coach me since I started playing in second grade. I also want to thank Coach Darrell Angleton for welcoming me on to the Explorers football team. Also, I want to thank Coach Johnson and Coach Mac for their ongoing support through the pandemic and helping us have a season this year.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“My love for the game and competitive drive have helped me succeed. I have been playing football for 11 years," Hewitt said. "I love the thrill of scoring a touchdown, but mostly I love the physicality and team aspect. We all need each other to succeed.”

“Even though school transfer limitations prevented me from playing football my sophomore year at Marquette, and was only able to play football at Marquette my junior and senior years, I'm thankful for the opportunity I was given," he continued. "I'm especially grateful for all the friends and teammates I've met along the way.”

Hewitt is undecided about sports in college. He plans on attending Missouri State University and majoring in business, with an emphasis on sales and marketing.

Hewitt is an honor roll student at Marquette Catholic. He throws shot put and discus and is a state contender for the upcoming summer season.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: