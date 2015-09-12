ROXANA 34, HILLSBORO 7: Blake Vandiver ran for 117 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns as Roxana got its first win of the year, a 34-7 South Central Conference win at Hillsboro Friday.

Chance Foss went 6-for-11 passing for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Shells went to 1-2 both overall and in the SCC with the win. They travel to Vandalia next week for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

PLEASANT HILL 32, HARDIN-CALHOUN 28: Pleasant Hill nipped Hardin-Calhoun 32-28 to capture the annual Oaken Bucket game on Friday night in Pleasant Hill.

The game is always hotly contested and Friday night was no different between the two teams.

Calhoun coach Aaron Elmore said his team played well in the first and fourth quarters.

“We got dominated in the second and third quarters where we didn’t tackle well and got pushed around,” he said. “Offensively, we had some timely penalties that killed two of our drives,” Elmore said. “When we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot we did some nice things. Overall, we must figure out a way to play full games at a high level.”

MOUNT OLIVE 34, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21: East Alton-Wood River fell to Mount Olive 34-21 in a home game, but it was well-played contest, with considerable scoring.

East Alton-Wood River dropped 0-3. The Oilers return action Friday night at home against Bunker Hill.

BELLEVILLE EAST 44, GRANITE CITY 7: Drew Millas threw for two touchdown passes and ran for another as Belleville East handed Granite City a 44-7 loss in the Southwestern Conference opener for both schools at Granite City's Memorial Stadium Friday.

Millas went 26-of-35 for 263 yards as the Lancers went to 2-1 on the year, 1-0 in the SWC.

