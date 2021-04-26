CARLINVILLE - Running back Bobby Seal cracked the 1,000-yard mark in six games on a 35-yard touchdown run with 9:20 left in the third quarter for Carlinville at home Friday against Roxana's football team. Carlinville won the contest 34-9. The score at the end of one was 7-3 Carlinville, then 14-3, 20-3 and 34-9 for the final score.

Seal finished the season with 1,064 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games.

Carlinville finishes the season with a 5-1 mark; Roxana 2-4.

Carlinville stats were as follows:

Carlinville 150 yards rushing, 138 passing for 288 yards total.

Roxana Stats:

Roxana had 204 yards rushing, 121 passing for 325 yards total.

Roxana Rushing: Nik Ward 15-71 Ashton Nobel 16-70 Braeden Wells 4-38.

Roxana Passing: Gavin Huffman 6-13-1 121 yards Roxana Receiving: Parris White 3-67 Holden Jones 1-39

TRIOPIA 29, CALHOUN 22
Triopia defeated Calhoun 29-22 Friday night. The scoring is below.

Calhoun 22 Triopia 29

Calhoun 22. 0. 0. 0. 22

Triopia 0. 8. 6. 15. 29

1st qtr- 3:19- Cal- DJ Lorton 9 yd run (Sage White kick)

1st qtr- :41 - Cal- Sage White 5 yd run (White kick)

1st qtr- :01 - Cal - Sage Whitr 6 yd run (Grimes run)

2nd qtr - :37 -Tri - Kanaske 21 yd reception (walker run)

3rd qtr - 4:25 -Tri - Cordel Walker 24 yd run (run fail)

4th qtr - 5:29 - Tri - Cordell Walker 69 yd run (Walker run)

4th qtr- 1:17 - Tri - Caden Moore 25 yd run (Moore Kick)

