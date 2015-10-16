ROXANA - Second place in the South Central Conference, the Roxana Sr. High School Shells football team will travel to face the last place and 0-7 Staunton High School Bulldogs this Friday.

5-2 overall this season, the Shells, lead by Head Coach Pat Keith, started the first two weeks of 2015 play by gaining two losses from Carlinville High School and Pana High School 48-24 and 27-6 respectively. However, the team has made excellent strides since, winning five matches in a row.

Roxana’s offense has solidified the team’s win streak. Scoring an average of around 30 points per game, the Shells have been extremely consistent throughout the season. The team’s lowest scoring win occurred last Friday, Oct. 9 during their home game against Gillespie High School when they brought home the win with a score of 20-0.

The Bulldogs have struggled severely over the past seven weeks of the season. Five out of the seven matchups the team has faced resulted in scoreless losses. When Staunton met with Carlinville themselves, the game acquired their highest score of the season with only 12 points on the board for the evening to Carlinville’s whomping score of 59.

Next Friday, Oct. 23, the Shells will travel out to Southwestern High School to attempt to knock out their 3-4 rival Piasa Birds in their eighth and final regular season game.



SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Pana: 7-0

Carlinville: 5-2

Roxana: 5-2

Vandalia: 4-3

Hillsboro: 4-3

Southwestern: 3-4

Gillespie: 2-5

Greenville: 2-5

Staunton: 0-7

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER - Tied 1-4 in the Prairie State Conference, the East Alton Wood River High School Oilers will make the near hour and a half trek to Kincaid, Ill. to encounter the South Fork High School Ponies in their second to last game of the regular season this Friday.

Although the Oilers have lost six out of seven games this season, their offense has shown perseverance. Aside from two scoreless losses, EAWR has averaged around 16 points per game.

A couple of weeks ago on Oct. 2, the Oilers defeated the Metro-East Lutheran High School Knights in their only victory so far this season with a score of 42-12.

The South Fork Ponies also gained their only win of the season against the Knights, winning 31-0 on Sept. 18.

Comparable to the Oilers, the Ponies have only scored an average of around 14 points per game themselves.

Looking toward this Friday’s game, one can see that the two teams share some defensive weaknesses. Either team could use that to their advantage in order to secure a win. However, this should be a great match for both the Ponies and the Oilers; an opportunity to grasp one more win before next week’s final regular season games can be the boost the two teams need to finish the season off in a positive light.

PRAIRIE STATE CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Pawnee: 5-0

Marquette Catholic: 4-1

Mt. Olive: 4-1

Nokomis: 3-2

Bunker Hill: 2-3

South Fork: 1-4

East Alton-Wood River: 1-4

Metro-East Lutheran: 0-4

