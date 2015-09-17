EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER/ALTON- The East Alton Wood River High School Oilers and the Alton High School Redbirds are both hoping to gain their first win of the season in their individual matchups against the Bunker Hill Minutemen and the Belleville East Lancers respectively this Friday.

Both 0-3 overall, the teams have been struggling quite a bit throughout the first few weeks of the season. The Alton Redbirds took a pretty devastating loss against East St. Louis High School last week, losing to the team 56-0 last Friday, Sept. 11. The Flyers’ offense seemed to be too much for the team to handle, and the score grew quickly.

After a slow start against Mt. Olive High School the same night, who had already racked up 34 points, the Oilers attempted to make a comeback in the third quarter. After scoring 21 points, the Oilers and Wildcats were at a stalemate during the scoreless fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Oilers were defeated, but not for a lack of trying.

Looking forward to this Friday’s matchup against the Bunker Hill Minutemen, the Oilers may have a tough night. Overall, the Minutemen are 3-0 so far this season themselves, and have scored an average of 26 points in each of their matchups. Hopefully, with the spirit of their fans on the bleachers and with Riverbender.com broadcasting the game live on their website, the Oilers can pick up the pace and secure their first victory of the season.

The Alton Redbirds should be concerned of the offensive power that lies within the Belleville East Lancers. Scoring an average of 43 points per game, the Lancers currently hold a 2-1 overall record and won their first conference game against Granite City last Friday. If the Redbirds can gain some ground early and strongly defend themselves on the Lancers’ home field, they can hopefully gain a win.

