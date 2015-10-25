Edwardsville fullback Jackson Morrisey bulldozes through some defenders. BLOOMINGTONThe Illinois High School Association has announced the pairings for the first round in all eight classes for the 42nd IHSA Football Championship.

The postseason tournament gets under way this weekend at sites throughout the state. Six Riverbender-area teams qualified for this year's playoffs – Edwardsville, Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic, Roxana, Carrollton and Hardin-Calhoun. Edwardsville will be in Class 8A, CM and Marquette in 4A, Roxana in 3A and Hardin-Calhoun and Carrollton in 1A.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year, the field in classes 7A and 8A were seeded 1-32, regardless of location in the state; the other six classes were seeded 1-16 in the northern and southern halves of the state and will compete in that half of the draw through the state final.

The championship games are set for Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, at Husky Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. NIU hosts the championships in odd-numbered years while Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign hosts the games in even-numbered years.

Here are the seeds and pairings for Riverbender-area teams for the first round; dates and start times will be announced by the IHSA by 3 p.m. Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 8A: (30) Aurora Waubonsie Valley at (3) Edwardsville; winner to play winner between (19) Naperville Neuqua Valley and (14) Hinsdale Central

CLASS 4A: (13) Marquette Catholic at (4) Rochester; winner to play winner between (12) Carterville and (5) Murphysboro; (10) Breese Mater Dei at (7) Civic Memorial; winner to play winner between (15) Breese Central and (2) Columbia

CLASS 3A: (9) Roxana at (8) Carlinville; winner to play winner between (16) Fairfield and (1) St. Joseph-Ogden

CLASS 1A: (13) Bridgeport Red Hill at (4) Carrollton; winner to play winner between (12) Decatur Lutheran and (5) Pawnee; (14) Hardin-Calhoun at (3) Arcola; winner to play winner between (11) Catlin Salt Fork and (6) Brown County

The full brackets in all eight classes can be seen at the IHSA web site, www.ihsa.org

More like this:

Oct 23, 2023 - Football Playoff Dates/Times Announced: Tigers, Shells, Flyers, At Home, Others On Road In Week One

Oct 21, 2023 - Playoff Pairings Announced: Edwardsville Fourth In 8A, Roxana Third In Southern Half Of 3A, East Side Fourth In Fourth In 6A

Sep 15, 2023 - Conference Play Begins In Earnest As Tigers Visit O'Fallon, Redbirds Host Maroons - Complete Week Four Schedule

Oct 10, 2023 - McGivney, Marquette Host Class 1A Regionals As IHSA Boys Soccer Playoffs Begin On Tuesday

Oct 30, 2023 - High School Football Round Two Schedule

 