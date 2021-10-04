ROXANA - Senior Connor House, a guard/defensive tackle, has been a mainstay for the Roxana football team this season.

House is a 6-foot, 225-pound senior. He is the Shells’ catcher or first baseman in baseball in the spring. Connor is the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana.

House is coached by Wade Devries. He thanked Wade, his parents, and all his coaches for what they had taught him about football.

"I have been playing football for 14 years," he said. "I started when I was 4. I love how competitive the sport is and the friendships you gain along the way."

House said he is honored to be a senior leader on the Shells' football team. He also loves baseball and says he plays and practices baseball year-round.

He said he believes his high school sports career has taught him how to build friendships that will last a lifetime.

"My sports involvement has also taught me how to be responsible for my actions along with learning discipline," he said.

House hopes to play both football and baseball in college.

“At this point, I don’t know what college I will and I am unsure of my major,” he said.

