SEVENS Sports Lounge at the Casino Queen is set to give those who love all the grid iron action the ultimate sports viewing experience while they put their predictions to the test for a chance to win big. Patrons interested in rooting on their favorite NFL teams will have three great opportunities each week of the regular football season to participate in Football Frenzy for the chance to win thousands of dollars in Royal Free Play to put into their favorite machines at the Home of the Loosest Slots, while enjoying all the games on Sundays, Mondays and Thursday’s all season long.

“SEVENS has proven to be a popular spot for fans to watch all the action during football season, and we expect lively crowds to gather again this year as their favorite teams go head to head, while they enjoy the fun atmosphere, great specials on delicious food and beverages, along with the chance score a victory of their own,” said Jeff Watson, general manager of the Casino Queen.

SEVENS features a 14-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall retractable screen, four 70” HD LED flat screen TVs and a video wall consisting of four 46-inch flat screens tiled together to form one large screen. On days when there are several games taking place, the video wall can be used to show one game while the big retractable screen can display another, which is any sports fan’s dream come true. The atmosphere is enhanced even more by the game-day food and beverage specials that will ensure even the hungriest fans can fill up for less. Among the deals awaiting patrons on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays are buy a bucket of beer and get a free pizza or pound of wings. An additional special for Sundays includes a free commemorative glass for the first 150 guests to purchase a draught beer.

In order to win big, participants will pick the winners of the regular season games each week, with the first pick being free. Weekly winners will receive up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play and the top five will win their share of $2,750 in Royal Free Play each week. The top 10 participants over the course of the season will win their share of $25,000 in Royal Free Play with the top prize winner receiving $10,000 in Royal Free Play.

All picks must be made on-site at the Casino Queen, Tuesday through Saturday of each week, with specials beginning on September 7. All prizes must be claimed during the week the games were played. See the Queen’s Club inside the casino for more information.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past seven years, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebookand Twitter.

