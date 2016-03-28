ALTON – Back by popular demand, the RiverBender.com Community Center is happy to announce the first RBCC Lock-In of 2016 is scheduled for this Friday, April 1, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The lock-in, sponsored by STL Inflatables, will host many contests throughout the night including an inflatable obstacle course race, a Halo 5 tournament, Minute To Win It games and much more.

The Lock-in is open to middle school students and up. Admission is $15 each.

See video below from one of our previous lock-ins!

Article continues after sponsor message

Mr. Donut will donate donuts for breakfast that will be served around 4 a.m.

RBCC is looking for any volunteers willing to help out the night of the event.

“The kids ask us all the time to have a lock-in but we don’t have them very often because it is hard to find enough volunteers that are willing to stay up all night with them,” said John Hentrich, RBCC Volunteer Executive Director.

Anyone willing to volunteer can send an e-mail to john@riverbender.com or call (618) 465-9850.

“It is a very rewarding night, it’s great to see all the kids have so much fun,” said Hentrich.

REMINDER: Friday Night Open Play and the Middle School Dance on Saturday are both cancelled and replaced with the Lock-In event.

