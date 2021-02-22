Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER - A Food Box Giveaway is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at StorCo Storage at 1401 Vaughn Road, Wood River.

The food drive is being sponsored by Restore Hope Church of God.

Mandy Kendall and her husband Cory, pastor this church.

“We are seeing people needing help during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” she said. “This is an amazing partnership with StorCo."

Mandy said a Georgia pastor heard of the work Restore Hope Church of God and helped arrange the Farmers To Families Food Box distribution here.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said there were 1,000 boxes of food to be dispersed today.

“There are no income restrictions and we want to get the word out,” Maguire said.

