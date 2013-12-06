GODFREY – The Alton Area Business Development Association (AABDA) and Lewis and

Clark Community College will co-host the first of three information and planning workshops

for the region’s emerging Food Hub Cooperative from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the

Trimpe Advanced Technology Center.

“This meeting is open to local food growers, chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs in food

production, processing, baking and food retailers who want fresh ingredients for their meals

and products,” Board President Ann Bromaghim said. “The objective is to develop a

network/exchange that will seamlessly connect and support these groups.”

A Food Hub brings together area buyers of locally grown food crops, animal and specialty

food products with sellers, including area farmers, fruit and vegetable growers, specialty

dessert and food product producers, and other vendors from Alton’s annual Farmers and

Artisans Market.

AABDA and the Non-Profit Food Service Incubator has teamed up with L&C to develop this

fast emerging local food co-op. This workshop is the first of three planning workshops.

Keynote speakers will explain the Food Hub concept, how it works, identify local

participants, set expectations and present opportunities necessary to deliver fresh local foods

and meats to area restaurants and store shelves. Breakout sessions will encourage discussion,

and the event will serve to inform and quantify participation in such an endeavor.

Scheduled guest speakers include Catherine Neville, Feast Magazine; Jackie Burns, Principia

College Professor and local source food market owner; Sara McGibany, Director of Alton

Farmers & Artisans Market; and local entrepreneurs currently sourcing local products.

The workshop is free, but reservations are required and seating is limited to the first 100

reservations. To reserve a space or for more information on the AABDA email

altonabda2012@gmail.com or contact Bromaghim at (618) 551-5024.

The AABDA Incubator is now accepting applications from businesses and entrepreneurs in

the food production/processing, baking, and the arts (sculpture, jewelry, pottery, watercolor,

pastels, music, dance, theater, etc.) interested in leasing a certified commercial kitchen,

and/or seeking the services and support of a business incubator. This would include caterers

and restaurateurs.



ABBDA draws its leadership, sponsorship, and support from L&C, Liberty Bank, River

Bend Growth Association, Current Realty, David Fingerhut Consulting, Alton Main Street

Farmers & Artisans Market, SCORE, Reaching Up and Reaching Out Incubator, Alton

YWCA, Heavenly Scent Popcorn and studio6pence.

