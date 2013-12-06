Food Hub Information and Planning Workshop Scheduled for December 2013
GODFREY – The Alton Area Business Development Association (AABDA) and Lewis and
Clark Community College will co-host the first of three information and planning workshops
for the region’s emerging Food Hub Cooperative from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the
Trimpe Advanced Technology Center.
“This meeting is open to local food growers, chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs in food
production, processing, baking and food retailers who want fresh ingredients for their meals
and products,” Board President Ann Bromaghim said. “The objective is to develop a
network/exchange that will seamlessly connect and support these groups.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
A Food Hub brings together area buyers of locally grown food crops, animal and specialty
food products with sellers, including area farmers, fruit and vegetable growers, specialty
dessert and food product producers, and other vendors from Alton’s annual Farmers and
Artisans Market.
AABDA and the Non-Profit Food Service Incubator has teamed up with L&C to develop this
fast emerging local food co-op. This workshop is the first of three planning workshops.
Keynote speakers will explain the Food Hub concept, how it works, identify local
participants, set expectations and present opportunities necessary to deliver fresh local foods
and meats to area restaurants and store shelves. Breakout sessions will encourage discussion,
and the event will serve to inform and quantify participation in such an endeavor.
Scheduled guest speakers include Catherine Neville, Feast Magazine; Jackie Burns, Principia
College Professor and local source food market owner; Sara McGibany, Director of Alton
Farmers & Artisans Market; and local entrepreneurs currently sourcing local products.
The workshop is free, but reservations are required and seating is limited to the first 100
reservations. To reserve a space or for more information on the AABDA email
altonabda2012@gmail.com or contact Bromaghim at (618) 551-5024.
The AABDA Incubator is now accepting applications from businesses and entrepreneurs in
the food production/processing, baking, and the arts (sculpture, jewelry, pottery, watercolor,
pastels, music, dance, theater, etc.) interested in leasing a certified commercial kitchen,
and/or seeking the services and support of a business incubator. This would include caterers
and restaurateurs.
ABBDA draws its leadership, sponsorship, and support from L&C, Liberty Bank, River
Bend Growth Association, Current Realty, David Fingerhut Consulting, Alton Main Street
Farmers & Artisans Market, SCORE, Reaching Up and Reaching Out Incubator, Alton
YWCA, Heavenly Scent Popcorn and studio6pence.
More like this: