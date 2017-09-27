Follow-Up: Charges filed in last week's stolen car incident
ALTON - Charges were filed last week regarding the case of a stolen car from near Kansas City recovered at the BP gas station near the Alton Police Department on Sept. 19.
Sean N. Croft, 19, of the 2500 block of Salu, was charged with one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 Felony. The charge from the Madison County Sheriff's Office stated Croft was found to possess a Chevrolet Malibu from Missouri that was stolen. Bail for Croft was set at $50,000. He is currently in the custody of the Madison County Jail.
