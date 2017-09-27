Follow-Up: Charges filed in last week's stolen car incident Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Charges were filed last week regarding the case of a stolen car from near Kansas City recovered at the BP gas station near the Alton Police Department on Sept. 19. Article continues after sponsor message Sean N. Croft, 19, of the 2500 block of Salu, was charged with one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 Felony. The charge from the Madison County Sheriff's Office stated Croft was found to possess a Chevrolet Malibu from Missouri that was stolen. Bail for Croft was set at $50,000. He is currently in the custody of the Madison County Jail. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football