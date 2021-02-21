Have you considered selling your homemade foods at a farmer’s market? Basic guidelines outline what growers and vendors must observe in preparation for farmers market sales.

Cottage food operations can be a simple way to generate income from home. The Illinois Cottage Food Law was expanded in 2018 making more foods, such as canned tomato products and chilled foods, eligible for sale.

Join University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois Stewardship Alliance on March 11, 2021 for a timely class around selling at the farmers market. Learn about the latest legislation concerning Illinois Cottage Food law, and how to comply with safety standards to ensure that cottage food products are safe, healthy, and enjoyable for all.

Article continues after sponsor message

Registration is required for the free webinar to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Stay after for a Q&A session with educators. Register in advance at: go.illinois.edu/cottagefood.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Lisa Peterson at lap5981@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.

Illinois Extension offers additional information at their website at web.extension.illinois.edu/cottage.

More like this: