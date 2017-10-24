GALESBURG –One folk musician’s effort to document and share folk songs not heard in grade school will performed at the November 12 Sandburg Songbag Concert, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

Keith Reins became obsessed with traditional music after a brief flirtation with rock ’n’ roll piano in high school. His project, “Folk Songs You Never Sang in Grade School,” began with an endowment allowing him to research and write about traditional songs, song craft and balladry. The result is ten essays, an interactive website, a performance, and an album. The website is www.folksongsyouneversang.com.

Tara McGovern has been a fiddler since the age of 3. Her Irish roots, along with classical and jazz training, account for her unique style. She has performed with the Beggarmen and has a degree in music therapy.

Keith Reins’ and Tara McGovern’s performance will be in the Sandburg Site’s Barn, 313 E. Third Street, Galesburg. The show starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. with a break for refreshments around 5 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested. This concert is sponsored by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site will host a special Carl Sandburg Birthday Concert on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. David Nagler has set “Chicago Poems” to music and will be performing this dynamic new interpretation of Sandburg’s poetry.

February 11, 2018 will begin the Spring Sandburg Songbag Concert Series with Sally Weisenburg and Don Berbaum performing.

Carl Sandburg was a collector and performer of America’s folk songs. The series is named in honor of Sandburg’s book “The American Songbag,” published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the home where the famed poet and biographer was born. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

The Sandburg site is operated by the Illinois Department Natural Resources.

