A Message from Dr. Lynda C. Andre, Superintendent

District 7 has a long tradition of academic excellence. Students who graduate from Edwardsville High School are academically prepared for the challenges of college-level coursework. In fact, 95% of seniors attend a two or four-year college after graduation.

This year, four (4) Edwardsville High School seniors were named as National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2016 National Merit Scholarship Program. Less than 1% of high school graduating seniors in the U.S. qualify as finalists. Additionally, ten (10) EHS seniors were named Commended Students. Commended Students placed among the top five percent of more than 1.5 million students by taking the 2014 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Over the next several weeks, this series will focus on some members of the Class of 2016—their experiences and their plans for the future.

This week, I’m pleased to introduce seniors Kaitlyn Frick and Henry Lu.

Their video reflection can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/ZnKcETrqcqo

