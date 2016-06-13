A Message from Dr. Lynda C. Andre, Superintendent

EDWARDSVILLE - Today’s Focus on Finance features Edwardsville High School, which serves approximately 2,500 students on three campuses: a 312,000 square foot state of the art building on the main campus, EHS South, and the high school building on the Edwardsville campus of Lewis & Clark Community College. Students are served by more than 147 professional, certified staff members, nearly 60% of whom hold a Master’s Degree or above, and 77 classified support and exempt staff.

Edwardsville High School has a reputation for being academically challenging, as evidenced by 95% of its senior class attending a two or four-year college after graduation.

EHS offers a broad continuum of educational services to meet the needs of all students, including students with disabilities, students who struggle in reading and/or math, and students seeking Advanced Placement courses.

Edwardsville High School offers over 190 courses, including courses required for graduation and a wide variety of electives that allow students to explore areas of interest such as agribusiness, journalism, studio art, music theory, culinary arts, network technology, robotics, astronomy, and four years of French, German, and Spanish. Course offerings include15 AP (Advanced Placement) courses, including Advanced Placement Statistics, AP Calculus AB and BC, AP Chemistry, AP Biology, AP Physics, AP Environmental Science and 33 honors courses. More than 1100 students took at least one honors course last year; 300 took four or more.

In addition, 27 dual credit courses are offered through partnerships were developed with Lewis & Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, both of which provide students the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school. Many EHS students earn 10-25 college credits before graduation.

In order to support EHS’s academic program, the main campus houses 110 classrooms, 14 science labs, 11 computer labs containing over 955 computers, a 13,000 square foot media center containing 64 computers, as well as specialized instructional spaces for art, drama, band, orchestra, agriculture, technology, and culinary arts courses.

EHS’s academic offerings also provide a wide range of opportunities in the fine arts, including band, orchestra, chorus, and drama. More than 450 students were enrolled in these courses last year.

Edwardsville High School also houses the Edwardsville Arts Center, a community visual arts center that features local, regional, and national artists; hosts regular showings and classes; and is dedicated to offering the community and District 7 students cultural experiences that are educational and entertaining.

In addition to EHS’s academic course offerings, students have the opportunity to explore academic, social, and philanthropic interests in more than 40 clubs. Approximately 1400 students participated in extracurricular activities in 2015-2016.

EHS also has a long tradition of athletic excellence. Nearly 900 male and female student athletes represent Edwardsville High School in 24 Illinois High School Association-sanctioned sports.

District 7’s reputation for educational excellence has made it the district of choice in the Metro East area.

Over the summer, Focus on Finance will feature other facilities in Edwardsville District 7 including the EHS Sports Complex, Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools, and our ten elementary schools. I encourage you to view these videos to learn more about Edwardsville District 7 schools, facilities, and high quality instructional programs.

