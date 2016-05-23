Focus on Finance: Academic outcomes, reflections from the Class of 2016: Part Two
May 23, 2016 11:39 AM May 23, 2016 11:46 AM
A Message from Dr. Lynda C. Andre, Superintendent
EDWARDSVILLE - This week’s Focus on Finance will feature seniors Olivia Watson and Matthew Morse.
Over the next several weeks, this series will continue to focus on members of the Class of 2016—their experiences and their plans for the future.
Their video reflection can be viewed below: