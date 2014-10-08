FNB Bethalto Banking Center Offers Tips for Protecting Yourself Online Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month The Internet is a powerful resource that many Americans have come to depend on for everyday activities like shopping, banking, and connecting with friends. Yet, for all the Internet’s advantages, it can also make users vulnerable to fraud, identity theft and other scams. According to a Norton Cybercrime Report, 378 million adults worldwide were victims of cybercrime in 2013. Article continues after sponsor message “As cybercrime becomes more prevalent, it is important for users to take steps to protect themselves online,” said FNB President Larry Ziglar. “Safeguarding your personal information and money is a partnership between you and your bank. We work diligently to protect your information and so should you.” In recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, FNB offers the following tips to help consumers stay safe and secure online: Keep your computers and mobile devices up-to-date. Having the latest security software, web browser, and operating system are the best defenses against viruses, malware, and other online threats. Turn on automatic updates so you receive the newest fixes as they become available.

Having the latest security software, web browser, and operating system are the best defenses against viruses, malware, and other online threats. Turn on automatic updates so you receive the newest fixes as they become available. Set strong passwords. A strong password is at least eight characters in length and includes a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

A strong password is at least eight characters in length and includes a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Watch out for phishing scams. Phishing scams use fraudulent emails and websites to trick users into disclosing private account or login information. Do not click on links or open any attachments or pop-up screens from sources you are not familiar with. Forward phishing emails to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at spam@uce.gov – and to the company, bank, or organization impersonated in the email.

Phishing scams use fraudulent emails and websites to trick users into disclosing private account or login information. Do not click on links or open any attachments or pop-up screens from sources you are not familiar with. Keep personal information personal. Hackers can use social media profiles to figure out your passwords and answer those security questions in the password reset tools. Lock down your privacy settings and avoid posting things like birthdays, addresses, mother’s maiden name, etc. Be wary of requests to connect from people you do not know.

Hackers can use social media profiles to figure out your passwords and answer those security questions in the password reset tools. Lock down your privacy settings and avoid posting things like birthdays, addresses, mother’s maiden name, etc. Be wary of requests to connect from people you do not know. Secure your Internet connection . Always protect your home wireless network with a password. When connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, be cautious about what information you are sending over it.

. Always protect your home wireless network with a password. When connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, be cautious about what information you are sending over it. Shop safely. Before shopping online, make sure the website uses secure technology. When you are at the checkout screen, verify that the web address begins with Also, check to see if a tiny locked padlock symbol appears on the page.

Before shopping online, make sure the website uses secure technology. When you are at the checkout screen, verify that the web address begins with Also, check to see if a tiny locked padlock symbol appears on the page. Read the site’s privacy policies. Though long and complex, privacy policies tell you how the site protects the personal information it collects. FNB has 9 locations: Staunton, Bethalto, Benld, Livingston, Hamel, Holiday Shores, Mt. Olive, Maryville and Troy. You can find them on the web at www.fnbstaunton.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip