GLEN CARBON - Last year’s 3rd Annual Griffin Gala was a huge success with fantastic food, exciting items to bid on, and many great friends. This year, McGivney along with thousands of other organizations across the world, have shifted their fundraising events due to COVID-19.

Father McGivney Catholic High School will be unable to host an in-person event this year. Instead, they will be hosting a silent auction February 20-27, 2021. Development Director, Elizabeth Moody explains, “We put a lot of thought and prayers into this event. Early on in the planning process, we were thinking we would have a huge virtual program with “watch parties” and “drop-in” guests, but as time progressed it became clear that this type of event would not be an option. Moody adds, “At one point, I thought maybe we should just cancel the whole thing.” Instead, Moody along with the McG fundraising committee will hold a simpler auction with less items, but with new, unique and high value items.

The event will be completely online. To fight the Zoom fatigue many of us are feeling, the auction will not include a program you need to tune into to watch. Instead, you can bid for 7 days at your leisure. The auction will close at 4pm on Saturday, February 27th. The system even allows people to set up auto-bids.

Some of the items include a television package & sound system (donated by Premier Audio Video), a full-set of orthodontics (donated by Bauer-Hite Orthodontics), a helicopter ride to the school for 3 students (donated by Dr. Michael Noble), food delivered to your door for a year (donated by Entree’s LLC), original artwork (donated by Mary Hay), vacation spots and condos, a brand new fence (donated by Fence & Deck Depot), and SO MUCH MORE. You can preview all the items here: https://2021auction.givesmart.com.

Moody adds, “I have been overwhelmed and so grateful for the amazing donations that have come in. Items I didn’t even ask for just starting rolling in. The support has been incredible. To see our community come through, again and again, is really quite amazing. McGivney is truly a family and during this Pandemic, we have absolutely not lost our spirit. I couldn't be prouder of our community."

Proceeds from this event will assist in providing faith-based religious education programs, help to off-set the cost it takes to educate students above and beyond the tuition we collect, help to offer financial assistance & student scholarships, and help to continue to build our education, faith, athletic, and extracurricular offerings. 2021 will be a year of great need for our students and families.

Father McGivney Catholic High School is a 501(c)(3) organization that is supported by tax deductible contributions made by individuals, companies, and organizations. The continued success of our annual auction would not be possible without the generosity of businesses and individuals such as you. We invite you to join us in supporting this event by registering to attend virtually. To register please use this link: https://2021auction.givesmart.com

