CARROLLTON - After sitting out of the second half of the basketball season and all of baseball, Hunter Flowers’ left shoulder has gone through months of rehabbing in preparation for the 2018 football campaign for the Carrollton Hawks.

The six-foot-three lefty quarterback is moving into his junior year of high school and is coming off an impressive 2017 season. He threw for over 2,000 yards, broke the single-season school passing touchdown record and was a crucial figure in the Hawks' 10-2 quarterfinal finish.

Since spring hit, he’s been relaxing his shoulder but hasn’t been up to much unless you count playing Fortnite.

“I’ve been sitting and doing nothing with no baseball. I’m just starting summer basketball, but I’ve been getting back into the gym and working out,” Flowers said. “[My shoulder] doesn’t feel bad at all. I’m just getting back into things, and it’s a little sore. Other than that I just gotta get back with my receivers and our timing down.”

Flowers recently ended his exile from football when he participated in a quarterback camp at MacMurray College and is due to compete at Murray State and the University of Kentucky next week.

“They go over footwork, mechanics, and show me how to read defenses better.”

This past Wednesday he was able to flex his muscles in a 7-on-7 in Jerseyville to get acquainted and reacquainted with his receivers. Three days later Flowers and the Hawks won all six of their games in Jacksonville.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since football started and Flowers isn’t shy to tell things like they are noting how he and his teammates need to get back into football shape. However, he’s confident that when the Hawks get their engines revving, they’ll be hard to stop.

“We dropped a lot of passes. I made a couple of bad throws. I got a lot to work on, and that’s what we’re hoping to improve on up,” Flowers said. “We gotta get back in shape too. All of us are out of shape right now. Once we do that we’ll be looking pretty good.”

