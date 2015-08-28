The St. Louis Cardinals have hired Randy Flores as their next Scouting Director and will introduce the former pitcher when he begins in the position next Tuesday, September 1st.

“Thank you to Mr. DeWitt and John Mozeliak for entrusting me with the leadership of the Scouting Department,” posted Flores on his Twitter account (@RandyFlores34). “I am thrilled to reunite with the St. Louis Cardinals.”

“Inordinate thanks are also in order to those who impacted my first post-uniform steps including USC, ESPN, Pac-12 Networks, and the teammates, friends, and mentors who assisted the early traction of our startup OnDeck Digital.

“I know look forward to meeting and working in step with the scouts and analysts who tirelessly pursue the Cardinals of tomorrow.”

Flores spent four seasons pitching in St. Louis–including 2006, when he made 65 appearances out of the bullpen to help the Cardinals win the World Championship.

After finishing his big league career in 2010, Flores returned to USC and earned his Masters Degree in Postsecondary Education/Sports Administration. As mentioned in his statement, he also launched OnDeck Digital–which provides digital and edited footage for coaches, players, and scouts to evaluate.

