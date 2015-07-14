BRUSSELS - Due to continued flooding of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge river access areas are closed. In addition, the Bowfishing Clinic scheduled for Saturday, July 18 has been canceled.

As flood waters recede, refuge staff is dedicated to opening river access areas for public use as soon as possible.

The refuge visitor center remains open. Regular visitor center hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first two full weekends of each month.

For more information, call 618-883-2524 or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers.

