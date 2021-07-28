SPRINGFIELD - Looking for Lincoln is proud to bring our 16th president to the Illinois State Fair in 2021! During the fair from August 12 -24, 2021, Lincoln will be available on select days to greet guests, pose for photos, and share the engaging stories of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.

Lincoln will be transported to various locations around the fairgrounds on his special ‘Lincoln-mobile.’ This conveyance will be easy to spot, as it’s topped by a 3 ft Lincoln hat, and will make stops at events and locations around the fair.

While Lincoln will make appearances at many fair locations, Looking for Lincoln will have 4 tents around the fairgrounds including: Emerson Lawn, Illinois Building Lawn, near Gate 2, and at the infield underpass. Each location will have information about the Heritage Area, plus the opportunity to get your photo with ‘Flat Lincoln.’

Flat Lincoln is a 6.5 ft cartoon replica of the president, who is featured in many social media campaigns: #FlatLincoln. Take a pic with Flat Lincoln, hashtag the photo, and post it online to have the opportunity to be featured in the Looking for Lincoln social media channels.

“The State Fair gives us a great opportunity to share the vibrant stories of the National Heritage Area with the people of Illinois,” says Sarah Watson, Executive Director of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. “Coming back from an unusual year, we decided to provide the opportunity for Fair guests to engage with Lincoln, and learn more about the wonderful history in our state, while making it safe for all the participants.”

Enjoy Illinois, and look for Lincoln at the Illinois State Fair this summer!

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

