It was 30 years ago today that “Go crazy folks, go crazy” became one of the all-time greatest calls as Ozzie Smith took a Tom Neidenfuer down the right field line and over the wall in the 9th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In 3,009 previous left-handed at-bats, Ozzie had never hit a home run. The win advanced the Cardinals to the World Series against the Kansas City Royals.
photo credit: Bill Greenblatt, UPI