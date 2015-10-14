Flashback: Ozzie Goes Crazy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. It was 30 years ago today that “Go crazy folks, go crazy” became one of the all-time greatest calls as Ozzie Smith took a Tom Neidenfuer down the right field line and over the wall in the 9th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. Article continues after sponsor message In 3,009 previous left-handed at-bats, Ozzie had never hit a home run. The win advanced the Cardinals to the World Series against the Kansas City Royals. photo credit: Bill Greenblatt, UPI Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Alton Optimist Club, Pat McCrory, We Like To Party, and More!