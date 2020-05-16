EAST ALTON - Heavy rain from a afternoon storm dropped around a inch of rain over a half hour time span causing flash flooding around East Alton on Saturday.

The train viaduct in East Alton at West St. Louis Avenue and West Main Street was flooded and closed down for a period of time. North Shamrock in front of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union was also flooded and a vehicle had to be pulled out.

Emergency crews were in the area helping with road closures until the water receded.

