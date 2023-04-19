EDWARDSVILLE - Kelley Flannery scored a golazo from 30 yards out to get Edwardsville on the board, while Mea Hook and Kylie Peel also added goals as the Tigers took the three points over visiting Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference girls soccer match 3-0 Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers scored twice in the opening half, then added their last goal in the second as Edwardsville improved to 4-2-0 in the league.

"It's nice to see three different goal scorers in a game," said Edwardsville head coach Abby Federmann. "Ulla Sharp maintained our back line defensively; she proved to be a true leader back there, as she had to step up as the only true starter on our back line, due to a few injuries. She deserves more accolades than she gets, because without her, these shutouts we keep having wouldn't be happening."

The Tigers struck for two early goals in the first half, with Flannery came up from the back line and drilled home the ball from distance for her golazo, Hook scored shortly after to make it 2-0 and in the second half, Peel finished on a great shot off a rebound from the East goalie to make the final 3-0.

Lainey Wiegers had the clean sheet in goal for Edwardsville.

The Tigers are now 8-3-0 overall and go on the road to play defending IHSA Class 2A champion Triad Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m., then stay on the road to play at Belleville Althoff Catholic on Tuesday in a 6:50 p.m. kickoff and play at Alton at Public School Stadium Apr. 27 at 7 p.m.

