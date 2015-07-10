Flames girl’s fast pitch softball teams will be holding their tryouts for the 2016 season. Registration will be 30 minutes before tryouts begin. This tryout will be for the 12U team (players age 12 or under, born on or after Jan 1, 2003)

Saturday, August 1, 2015 10am-12pm and also on Sunday, August 2, 2015 2pm-4pm at Kutter Park in Cottage Hills, Illinois.

If you would like more information on our teams or directions to our tryouts, please contact the following coach- Steve Green 618-581-6524.

