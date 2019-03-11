ALTON - The East Alton and Alton Fire Department have a large American flag flying high in front of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton Monday afternoon in memory of Godfrey Fire Protection District Capt. Jake Ringering. The visitation will be held Monday and the funeral Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Ringering died after injuries suffered last week in a fire in Bethalto. Visitation at St. Mary's Church will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, with fire service and law enforcement in a walk-through tribute led by members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District at 6 p.m.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the flag being displayed by East Alton Fire Department today belongs to the City of Alton.

"We are trying to honor the memory of Capt. Jake Ringering during visitation," Sebold said.

"This is one of those things that no firefighter ever wants to go through in their career," he said. "Jake is a close friend of many of us, whether those who work in the fire service Godfrey, East Alton or some taught with him in the fire science program at Lewis and Clark Community College. The firefighters are doing their very best at this time to be there for Jake's family as well as his family from the Godfrey Fire Protection District."

Sebold said he has heard there are firefighters all over the country coming to the visitation or funeral, but he didn't know any details.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Father Jeremy Paulin will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. The procession for Valhalla Memorial Park is included below.

This was a note from Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV to St. Mary's Families:

"It is with deep sadness that we, as a parish, prepare to lay to rest, one of our own, Captain Jacob Ringering. Jake was a devoted member of St. Mary's Parish and a St. Mary's School parent. Thank you and please keep Allison, their children, and the Ringering and Budde families in your prayers."

Information Release from the Parish Office:

Due to the funeral Mass for Captain Ringering on Tuesday, March 12th, parking along Henry St. between 4th St & 6th St will be unavailable from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The Alton Police Dept. will place “no parking” signs along this area advising of this change. In addition, the St. Mary’s School and the Parish Office will close at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11th, and will also be closed on Tuesday, March 12th.

Ways to Help:

A spokesperson from Godfrey Fire Department has asked if the St. Mary’s families would provide some of the desserts for their firefighter luncheon on Tuesday. Please drop off any dessert items to the Sportsman Club in Godfrey on Monday during the regular business hours or Tuesday morning.

Fr. Jeremy Paulin, OMV

Pastor

