The St. Louis Cardinals today announced a five-year contract extension with Kolten Wong, which includes a team option to keep the second baseman under contract through the 2021 season.

“Kolten provides an excellent example of our strategy to sign, develop and retain the best talent available,”said Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr in the team press release. “Kolten has had a nice start to his career and we look forward to having him be a key part of our future.”

Such a contract extension is familiar for the Cardinals as similar agreements were reached with Matt Carpenter, Allen Craig, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright early in their careers. The deals provide financial security for the player and cost certainty for the team.

“We are pleased to have Kolten signed for the next five years,” stated Cardinals Senior Vice President/General Manager John Mozeliak. “Kolten has already been a key part of the several high-profile moments during his young career and we look forward to his continued growth and success as a member of this organization.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Wong had been slated to be arbitration eligible following this season, but this new contract buys out all three of those years and at least one of free agency.

Over the last two seasons, Wong has raised his average (.249/.262) and on-base percentage (.292/.321) and recently discussed continuing to work on balancing his aggressiveness with more discipline at the plate. He hit 12 home runs in 2014 and 11 last season, becoming the first Cardinals second baseman since Frankie Frisch (1927-28) to compile back-to-back seasons with 10 or more home runs.

Wong also ranked 3rd among N.L. second basemen in homers last season and 4th in RBI (61), while leading the majors second basemen with 312 putouts. His 31 defensive gems over the past two seasons are tops on the Cardinals and he led the team last season with 19 defensive highlight plays.

The 25-year old led the Cardinals with 25 two-out RBI last season and hit 5 of his 11 home runs with two outs. He also led the team in hit by pitch (15) and finished 2nd in stolen bases (15).

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports