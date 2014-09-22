Alton Little Theater has expanded its Production Schedule to encompass twelve months of programs and theatrical productions and September 28th through November 8th offers a unique blend of comedy, history, and fantastic musical concerts! All tickets for All events are sold during Box Office Hours at the Showplace: Tuesdays 4-7pm and Thursdays 10am to 2pm; during Box Office hours patrons can also call 462-3205 and charge tickets by Credit Card. Tickets are also available through the new ticketing program on the ALT Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ and/or by calling ExtremeTix at 888-695-0888 (a nominal fee applies for operator assistance). The expanded programs allows the Theater to showcase more new talent and to bring interesting programs into the Community while raising some additional revenue needed for operating costs and expansion projects.

Sunday, September 28th - Steve Davis brings his electrifying two-hour concert " MEMORIES OF ELVIS" to the Showplace at 2pm. Steve and his Mid-South Revival band (and friend Buddy Holly) know so much about the magic that Elvis Presley created - and everything about ENTERTAINMENT! Tickets are $22 and doors will open at 1pm so that guests can enjoy the expanded Wine & Beer Bar in the Dorothy Colonius foyer.

A new Comedy KOSHER LUTHERANS by William Missouri Downs will open at the Showplace for a 8-show run from October 16th through 26th. Evening performances are at 7:30 Thursday through Saturday evenings; two Sunday matinees are scheduled for 2pm on October 19th and 26th. Two California couples and a young girl with "mid-western sensibilities" come to value the true meaning of family!

The 13th Annual VINTAGE VOICES celebration and tours are staged every Saturday in October (4,11,18, and 25) from 1-3pm at the Alton City Cemetery (5th & Vine Streets). Twelve new characters are portrayed on this year's tours, highlighting the lives and inspiration of Alton's former citizens. Actors and docents range in age from twelve to sixty-five and each offers a unique perspective on what "courage" really means. Tickets are sold at the main gate of the Cemetery, beginning at 12:45 pm each Saturday on in advance through the Visitor's Center or at WBGZ Radio! (One of ALT's BEST Corporate Sponsors)

Saturday, November 1st. ALT brings "The Legacy Girls" direct from Chicago to present a concert and tribute to Veterans to the ALT Showplace at 2pm. Nancy Baumet, Renee Hein and Jan Carpenter are talented singers who recreate the music of the Andrews Sisters and a concert with music that uplifted and unified a nation over fifty years ago. The trio has now expanded their repertoire to include a Fifties and Sixties Musical Revue and have been become know as "those popular Legacy Girls". November 1st marks their first appearance in downstate Illinois and they are sure to delight one and ALL!

Saturday, November 8th, ALT will collaborate with My Just Desserts to produce "Dinner With Mr. Lincoln Friends". Again, a unique Dinner Theater experience highlighting the Life and Times of our 16th President. Ten Actor/Historians introduce guests to some fascinating characters while guests enjoy a four-course meal inspired by Mary Todd Lincoln's recipes and prepared by chef-extraordinaire, Ann Badesh. Call 462-5881 for Reservations!

Additional Information and photo opportunities can always be obtained by contacting ALT's Public Relations Director, Lee Cox at 531-3777.

