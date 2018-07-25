NORMAN, Okla. – Five SIUE golfers have earned recognition as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for achievement on the course and in the classroom.

Brady Dixon (Mounds, Illinois), Conor Dore (Chicago), Austin Glendinning (Goodyear, Arizona), Danny Gorman (Rockford, Illinois) and Kyle Slattery (Rockford, Illinois) all are part of the list of Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars as announced by the GCAA. A new record number of student-athletes earned All-America Scholar status including 265 in Division I.

SIUE is only the third Division I institution since 2010 to have five All-America Scholars. Georgia State also has five representatives on this year's list. For the Cougars, Gorman is the first player to earn recognition in back-to-back years.

"What an amazing accomplishment for our team," SIUE Head Coach Derrick Brown said. "To have five young men meet this criteria takes a lot of hard work in the classroom, but also on the course."

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50-percent of his team's competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

"It is always a goal for our juniors and seniors to earn this award and to be only the third Division I team to have five earn this award since 2010 and the first team since 2014-15 shows how amazing of an accomplishment this is. It is not easy to meet the criteria to be named an All-America Scholar, but our players put in the hard work and deserve the honor."

SIUE golf is coming off a season in which it led the OVC in scoring average at 291.5, which is the lowest in program history. The Cougars also set the new school records for lowest 18-hole (270) and 54-hole (829) scores. Both were accomplished at the 2018 Loyola Intercollegiate in February.

The Cougars open the 2018-19 season at the Air Force Gene Miranda Invitational Sep. 7-9 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

