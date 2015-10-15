We have all heard the expression “content is king”, and that is very true. Producing high quality content to a market that is looking for someone to fix their problem is the key to success. The fastest, easiest and most cost effective way to get in front of your target market is through a blog. Blogging consistently will set you apart from your competitors, but more importantly it will get you noticed in front of your target market for a variety of reasons. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons YOU should be blogging:

1. To Establish Yourself As The Category Authority

What does it mean to be the category authority? It means you are THE expert. You are the go to person for whatever it is you do in your business. Blogging on various topics that surround your business and what you do specifically will make you stand out. You will be seen as helpful, trustworthy, and someone who knows what they are talking about. So when the time comes to hire someone in your field, people will seek out the best, and you will be easy to find since you are publishing blogs on a regular basis.

Take technology for example. That is a massive topic that has to be broken down into tiny digestible pieces so the Common Joe will understand what is going on. It is also a VERY broad topic that will require many blog posts to address all the questions most people have – especially since technology changes every day. Continuous blog posts that are timely will once again show you are the expert on this topic.

2. For Your Own Continuing Education

In order to remain the category authority, you have to stay up to date on the latest and greatest in your field. By blogging on a consistent basis, you are forcing yourself to continue doing all the research, reading and testing to remain the best in your field. Coming up with quality content for your blog will continue your own education and keep you in the know for all the latest advancements in your field – and you are the one telling the masses first. Win win.

3. To Spread Your Wings

Often times people that are religiously blogging get noticed. When that happens, other opportunities typically present themselves that will give you the chance to spread your message. Bloggers are often hired for speaking events, conference break out sessions, guest blog posts for major blogs and more. Consistently blogging will get you noticed on just more than your own website.

4. It Is Great For SEO

We need all the help we can get when it comes to getting our message seen by the masses. Google loves fresh content. So if your website is constantly being updated, then your chances of getting seen through all the traffic are much greater if Google is seeing a fresh and up to date website on a consistent basis. It is a GOOD thing to be loved by Google! The added bonus comes when your followers start sharing your posts. Good ideas and helpful advice are always shared with friends. If you start showing up all over social media sites with an article that is giving great advice, it will naturally lead people to your website which helps to increase your traffic.

5. You Want To Establish Trust & Credibility

By sharing your knowledge and giving your thoughts, expertise, and advice consistently, over time people will start to know, like and trust you. It is without question that consumers like to do business with people they know, like and trust. But gaining trust takes time, and the amount of money someone spends with your company is in direction proportion to the amount of trust that you have earned. Blogging on a regular basis about topics that fix a problem or soothe a woe will make you remembered and therefore pave the way to future business opportunities.

If you are having trouble coming up with content, have no fear! I wrote a post about four ways to get blog topic ideas, just in case you get stuck! The point is to keep doing it. It will pay off in spades in the long run.

What made you decide to start blogging? Tell me about it in the comments below!

