EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., December 27, 2011... The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the addition of Brown Smith Wallace LLC, Johnson Properties, Inc., McDonough Associates, Inc., AAIC Architects and Plocher Construction to its growing list of members. Representatives from these five companies will join other leaders in the business, industry, labor, education and government sectors to encourage business investment and development in Southwestern Illinois.

Brown Smith Wallace LLC is represented by one of the firm's co-founders and members, Jeffrey Smith, CPA, who served as a managing member from 1982 to 2010. Smith has more than 35 years of experience in personal tax planning, business tax planning, business succession and business consulting with expertise in industries including manufacturing, distribution, construction and professional services. Brown Smith Wallace LLC is the second largest locally owned full-service CPA and business consulting firm in the metro area.

Terry Johnson, president and owner of Johnson Properties, Inc., is serving as the Fairview Heights-based full-service commercial real estate firm's representative on the Leadership Council. Johnson has completed over 133,000 square-feet of built-to-suit office and retail projects and sold more than $162 million in commercial real estate and development sites since his career got its start back in 1985.

Article continues after sponsor message

McDonough Associates, Inc., is being represented by its vice-president Mary Lamie, who is responsible for the full-service engineering and architectural firm's project management and business development in southern Illinois. Lamie was with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for 22 years before joining McDonough Associates, Inc., and served as IDOT's District 8 representative on the Leadership Council for several years. Throughout her career, Lamie has placed special emphasis on increasing diversity by implementing new programs and policies that help eliminate barriers to minorities and women.

As Principal-In-Charge of AAIC Architects, which has locations in Illinois and Missouri, Cal Morris is representing the company on the Leadership Council. Morris has overseen well over 1000 new and renovation building projects, his latest being the Soulard Farmers Market master plan project. With a B.S. in Architectural Studies from the University of Illinois and 34 years experience, Morris is responsible for client coordination on contractual matters and for maintaining policies, procedures and standards throughout the projects. He is a registered architect in Illinois and Missouri.

Scott Plocher, PE, the owner and president of Plocher Construction, is representing the company on the Leadership Council. Plocher is a registered engineer in Illinois and Missouri. Under his leadership, the company has played a vital role in many of the area's largest construction projects, including the Prairie State Generating Plant and the WRB Refining Plant and the U.S. Steel Facility expansions, as well as the development of Legacy Place Assisted Living Center in Highland, Ill. Plocher Construction focuses its efforts in the Metro St. Louis construction area.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development organization that has worked for more than 25 years to attract/retain jobs and stimulate capital investment through its coalition of leaders in business, labor, education and government. These effective partnerships have served as a driving force behind a number of successful regional economic development efforts. The Leadership Council also publishes the annual Market Review & Investment Update, which chronicles the total value of projects announced, under construction or completed each year in Madison and St. Clair counties, with the 2010 edition showing $6.56 billion in investments.

More like this: