ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Fontbonne University awarded degrees and honors in December 2017 to 122 undergraduate and graduate students.

"We are extremely proud of these students, now Fontbonne alumni, whose hard work and perseverance have led to academic success," said Dr. J. Michael Pressimone, Fontbonne University president. "As they take their next steps, we're confident that they are prepared as leaders to serve their communities and the world."

The following area students earned degrees:

Alton, IL
Tanisha Jackson, Master of Science

Edwardsville, IL
Nikole Bowen, Master of Business Administration
Jennie Stare, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude

Granite City, IL
Jennifer Fourcault, Bachelor of Arts

Jerseyville, IL
Glenda Jedlicka, Master of Arts

Fontbonne University is a Catholic coeducational institution of higher education offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the liberal arts and professional studies, as well as evening and online programs for working adults. Fontbonne was founded in 1923 and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. To learn more, visit www.fontbonne.edu.

