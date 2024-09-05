PIASA - Amanda Edwards is a very successful high school and middle school girls softball coach at Southwestern and she is ecstatic that five of her high school girls - Sydney Valdes, Ella Kadell, Grace Strohbeck, Vivian Zurheide and Hannah May - have decided to serve this season as volunteer coaches.

For their efforts, the girls are Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month for the Piasa Birds. Some of the girls are involved in volleyball for the fall and then head to the middle school practices and also helped in late summer. Those two girls - Hannah and Vivian - will also be profiled as Athletes of the Month separately too for their overall athletic efforts for Southwestern.

"The five girls serve as mentors for the middle school girls team and are truly doing a phenomenal job. I am very blessed to have them as assistant coaches."

Amanda said the five girls basically help teach every middle school player what it is like to be a "Piasa Bird player."

Ella said it is very fulfilling to see the middle school girls be successful and to be a part of assisting them.

Grace agreed and said, "It's amazing to share my own experiences with them."

Again, congrats to the girls on the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes of Month recognition.

