It was a big day for Edwardsville football prospects on National Signing Day on Wednesday as five gridders signed letters of intent at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

From left to right are Matt Mueller, Trentan Daley, Zac Rujawitz, Dan Marinko and Nick Kaltmayer. Coach Matt Martin stands behind the boys.

Mueller, a linebacker, plans to attend Northwest Missouri State; Marinko, a quarterback, plans to play at Central Missouri; Rujawitz, a linebacker, signed with Drake University; Kaltmayer, an offensive lineman, will play at Western University; and Daley, a kicker, will play at Robert Morris University.

