EDWARDSVILLE – The five seniors on the Edwardsville girls basketball team were honored with their families in the annual Senior Night game on Thursday at Lucco-Jackson Gym, which the Tigers went on to win over Alton 62-19 to finish the regular season at 27-2.

In a postgame interview, the five seniors shared their favorite memories of playing for the Tigers, and their hopes for the upcoming postseason.

For Jaylen Townsend, her favorite memory was a much recent one.

“Probably in double overtime against Lutheran North,” said Townsend, referring to a game where the Tigers rallied from 16 points down to win on the road 71-68. “It was really good.”

For Mackenzie Lyerla, it was the Senior Night game itself.

“I think tonight was pretty fun,” Lyerla said. “Everyone was, like, coming together, and a great experience.”

Megan Silvey’s favorite memory was the Tigers making it to the IHSA Class 4A final four in Bloomington-Normal, where Edwardsville finished fourth.

“My favorite was making it to state last year,” Silvey said, “and we all just played really well, and it was just a great feeling to make it back.”

Maddie Stephen agreed with Townsend about the Lutheran North come-from-behind win.

“I have to agree with Jaylen,” Stephen said, “because that was such a good game. We were so slow in the first half, and we came back from 16, playing as a team, and got in double overtime and won.”

And Morgan Hulme echoed both Townsend and Stephen’s sentiments.

“Of course, I’m going to have to agree with Maddie and Jaylen,” Hulme said to a chorus of laughs and smiles among her teammates. “I mean, that was such an awesome game, I can’t describe it. It was great.”

Article continues after sponsor message

And as far as the Tigers’ postseason aspirations, each of the players are very optimistic.

“I think our chances are pretty good,” Hulme said. “I mean, I think we have a great group. We’ve been playing together since day one, and the good chemistry, and I think we have good chances for the postseason.”

Stephen echoed Hulme’s thoughts.

“I have to agree with Morgan, especially with losing, like, a good group of seniors last year,” Stephen said. “We’ve definitely stepped up to meet everyone’s expectations, and proved everyone.”

Silvey pointed to the team’s good chemistry as a factor in the Tigers favor.

“We all have really good team chemistry,” Silvey said, “and I think we’ll do really well if we play as a team. When we play as a team, we just play really well, and it’s very fun for us.”

Lyerla also felt the Tigers could go far with good team play.

“Just like what they said,” Lyerla said with her and her teammates laughing. “I think we have a really good chance if we work together as a team.”

Townsend was also optimistic about Edwardsville’s chances.

“I agree with my teammates,” Townsend said. “If we continue working hard at practice, we’ll have a pretty good chance.”

Townsend also remembered to thank the coaching staff for their help and assistance the last four years.

“I just want to thank, especially from all the seniors, I want to thank all the coaches throughout these four years,” Townsend said. “They’ve helped us a lot, outside of the court and on the court.”

The seniors also thanked their teammates, their parents and all the Tiger fans for their support throughout the years.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: