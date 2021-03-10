CHARLESTON - Five different Cougars scored to give SIUE women's soccer their largest Ohio Valley Conference win in program history on Tuesday afternoon, earning a 7-0 shutout win at rival Eastern Illinois. In addition to marking the largest OVC win in program history, today's victory is tied for the largest-ever against a NCAA Division I opponent, a record that dates back to when the program began in 1982.

"We set a goal to start well in relation to our key components of success," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton following the match. "We didn't really, but we got there after 10-15 minutes and just kept trying to push the tempo of the game and do the things that make us dangerous. Today just happened to be a day where quite a few found their way to the back of the net."

Lily Schnieders kicked off the scoring in the 15th minute, taking a pass from reigning Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week MacKenzie Litzsinger to notch her first goal of the season. Litzsinger followed with a goal of her own just seven minutes later, thanks to a double assist from Schnieders and Emma Ehrsam. Schnieders closed out her account with her second goal of the match in the 30th minute off an assist from Ashlin West to give the Cougars a commanding three-goal lead. In the 67th minute, Litzsinger recorded her second assist of the contest, passing the ball through to Ashlin West to notch her first goal of secure her first goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, Andrea Frerker crossed the ball into the box and found Sarah Hibbeler, who neatly headed the ball into the lower left corner to notch the Cougars' fifth goal of the match. Hibbeler would knock in her second of the match just five minutes after her first. Finally, after assisting on the sixth goal, Megan Keeven knocked in her first of the match to extend the SIUE lead to seven in the 84th minute.

As a team, the Cougars were relentless, with 20 total shots and 12 on goal. The defense also put in an outstanding effort, keeping a clean sheet and holding the Panthers to just two shots on goal.

"The clean sheet is what I'm most excited about honestly," said Burton. "A full 90 minutes of snapped-in team defending is what we were shooting for today, and each game moving forward, so it was great to see it today."

Burton closed by adding, "We need to recover and prepare for a very well-coached and formidable opponent on Friday."

SIUE, which improves to 3-0-0 on the season, will return to the friendly confines of Korte Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m., hosting UT Martin in an OVC fixture set to be played under the lights.

