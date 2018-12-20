SEE JOHN HOUGH VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON – Five people were charged following a Nov. 28 rumble, which took place on the basketball court of Alton High School.

Ahmad R. Sanders, 18, of Alton, was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery for allegedly causing injuries to a referee during the brawl. He also received three misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest for allegedly not complying with commands given by what charges claim to be two Madison County Sheriff's Deputies and at least one Alton Police Officer. His bail was set at $40,000. His previous bail on a perjury charge has also been revoked as a result of these new charges.

If convicted, Sanders faces a maximum penalty of 2-5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Cri'Shonna R. Hickman, also 18, was also charged with aggravated battery as a result of the brawl. Her bond was set at $20,000. If convicted, she also faces a maximum penalty of 2-5 years in prison.

A third adult, 37-year-old Tiffany K. Brown, was charged with aggravated battery for allegedly causing harm to a student using her fist at his body. Her bail was set at $20,000. If convicted, Brown also faces a maximum penalty of 2-5 years in prison.

In addition to these charges, two juveniles from Riverview Gardens School, which was the team against whom Alton was playing and, by most accounts, started the brawl, were also charged as a result. Due to their ages, their identities will remain private.

“While it may be understandable for tempers to flare in the middle of a sporting event – it is not acceptable for individuals to go so far over the line,” Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a release Thursday afternoon. “In such cases, there must be accountability. These charges are the result of an exhaustive review of all available evidence in the case, including video – and apply only to those individuals.”

