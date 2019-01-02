ALTON - Five individuals employed by an alternate electric supplier - Vista Energy - were arrested on Dec. 20, 2018, for their involvement in an attempted burglary reported in the 3600 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Alton.

An Alton Police investigation revealed the same individuals were involved in a residential burglary that occurred in the 500 block of Brookside Avenue the same day.

The Alton Police said it wants to remind citizens to be diligent when allowing solicitors into their homes following the arrest and charging of five energy sales contractors last week.

The investigation also revealed none of those involved in this incident were from this area, and each was living on West MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills, IL only because of their work assignment.

On 12/28/2018; Jerry A. Consiglio, 27; Tyler A. Field, 23; Domenick E. Fox, 18; Valerii J. Pierson, 18; and Elijah A. Wilson, 22; were each charged with one count of Attempted Residential Burglary and one count of Residential Burglary. Bond was set at $80,000 for each of the aforementioned individuals by the honorable Judge Heflin. All remain in custody at the Madison County Jail at the time of this release.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons reminds, “In Alton, every solicitor must have a solicitation license, issued by the City Treasurer’s Office. If contacted at your home or business by a solicitor, request to see their solicitation permit. If the solicitor is unable to provide the permit, please contact the Alton Police Department immediately.”

There are currently no solicitation licenses issued, or any pending applications, for anyone claiming Vista Energy as their employer by the City of Alton.

Vista Energy was verified as a legitimate electric supplier by Ameren Illinois, and the burglaries do not appear directly tied to their employment by the energy company. A complete list of electric suppliers can be found at https://www.ameren.com/account/supplier-list.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

