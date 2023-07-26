WOOD RIVER - Five Below is coming to Wood River with plans to open next spring.

The store will be located at 662 Wesley Drive in Wood River Plaza near Walmart. The shopping center is managed by Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC and already includes other stores like GameStop, Sally Beauty and Subway. Five Below will occupy a space that’s approximately 10,000 square feet.

“We’re happy to announce that Five Below will be joining Wood River Plaza in Wood River, Illinois in the Spring of 2024!” Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC wrote in a Facebook post. “Five Below will be a great addition to the already fantastic tenant mix as well as the surrounding community.”

The closest Five Below stores are in Fairview Heights, IL and Florissant, MO. The majority of Five Below’s merchandise costs less than $5. They sell a variety of products, including clothing, toys, tech supplies, beauty products and candy. To learn more about Five Below and their products, visit their official website.

