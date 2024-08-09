ALTON - Five Below is officially open.

On Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, the store celebrated its grand opening with a busy first day. Located at 1739 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton Circle Center, the store will welcome customers from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today is our grand opening,” said Janie, a manager at the store. “We’re really excited to be in the area.”

Janie said the first day was “really good,” with plenty of customers coming by to check out the new store. Five Below has a wide selection of products. Most of their items range from $1 to $5. There are over 1,500 Five Below locations nationwide.

While the Alton location is currently fully staffed, they will be hiring seasonal employees in the coming months. For more information about Five Below and their products, or to apply for a job, visit FiveBelow.com.

More like this: