ALTON - Fitness For The Soul has a big open house planned for 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 11, and the public is invited.

Fitness For The Soul will offer a wide range of services from massage, acupuncture, eyelash extensions, and custom spray tans. The location is 4425 Industrial Drive in Alton, inside the Nautilus Fitness Center.

The hours for Fitness for the Soul are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The business is closed on Sunday.

Fitness for the Soul said there are many positive aspects of receiving massage on an ongoing basis, and with the busy lives people lead, everyone can benefit from a little stress management. Even in-home massage is offered for a travel fee, the business said in a release.

Tabitha Schulte, a licensed massage therapist, with an advanced medical massage certification, lash artist and custom spray tan technician, said the business now offers cupping, eyelash extensions, acupuncture, and does a 60-minute set of custom spray tans.

“We provide therapeutic massage and bodywork for the health and well-being of individuals that need to step away from their routine and wish to relax and rest their tensions away,” Schulte said.

Joining Schulte in the Fitness for the Soul team are: Jackie Kleinschnittger and Bethany Sanderson, who are certified in medical massage, Daniel Sheets, who specializes in sports massage and stretching, and Dr. Kelsey Rudolph, with an acupuncture specialty.

“We opened Fitness for the Soul eight years ago in the bottom floor of Nautilus in one very small room and we have now grown to four rooms and six specialists, ready to soothe your mind, body and soul,” Schulte said.

For more or to book a session, check out tabsfitnessforthesoul.com or Facebook: tabsfitnessforthesoul.

The phone numbers of the therapists are:

Tabitha: 618-917-4475

Jackie: 618-514-0641

Bethany: 618-946-5144

Dr. Kelsey: 618-384-6917

