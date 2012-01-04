FITNESS CENTER’S NEW EQUIPMENT Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, Illinois-The wellness center at Senior Services Plus (SSP) is announcing some exciting new updates and additions to gear up for the New Year. SSP has replaced fitness machines with new ones. They have added a new line of 7 Life Fitness stations and on Hammer Strength Power Rack Station. The weight stations are all commercial grade and several are multi use machines that combine several exercise movements and save on space. Included in this update will be also be three more pieces of cardio equipment as well, including a ARC Strider. Another exciting addition to the already extensive line up will be more healthy living seminars and a new Boot Camp fitness class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Senior Services will hold an Open House on January 4, 2012 from 5pm-7pm. There will food, tours, program information, door prizes, and class demonstrations. “It’s a great time to be a member at SSP and it is the most affordable Fitness Center in the area with personal training services available” says John Becker Executive Director for Senior Services Plus. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip