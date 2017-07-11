EDWARDSVILLE - The motto of Fit Body Boot Camp seems to fit hand in hand with Travis Akin, the owner of the new location at 114 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Fit Body Boot Camp has a goal to do things better than anyone else in the personal trainer/fitness/fat-loss workout area. With hundreds of Fit Body Boot Camp locations nationwide, the business’ main goal is to expose and engage 20 percent of the world’s population to a healthy and fit lifestyle by the year 2020.

Akin has arrived in Edwardsville from Champaign, IL., after 10 years of working as a personal trainer. He was looking for something “a little different,” and because of living in Edwardsville when he did some work in the film area in St. Louis, he thought it would be a great place to open this type of business. He also believes completely in the mission of Fit Body Boot Camp.

“It seemed like a perfect place to open a business,” he said of Edwardsville. “We officially opened on June 19. I love our location and the businesses next to us in Downtown Edwardsville.”

Right now, Akin is running a special for some of the first to join the Fit Body Boot Camp as a member. He said his prices are affordable and better than other similar situations in the region. The membership fee includes unlimited boot camp classes, full nutritional support and some one-on-one consultations.

Presently, Akin offers seven classes a day during the week and two classes on Saturday. The boot camp location is closed on Sunday.

Akin said the workouts in his classes definitely get the heart rate up and are done with time in mind.

“Time is a big factor for everyone,” he said. “We use dumb bells, stability balls, medicine balls, jump ropes and do a lot of band resistance training. I love band training. Bands can be used as part of a business and in-home training. They are so portable you can take it almost anywhere.”

The trainer said there is definitely a focus on getting the heart rate up and said if you have your metabolism raised even 24 to 48 hours later you are still burning more calories because of the oxygen debt. Akin emphasized that permanent weight loss takes consistent athletic training and diet combined.

“People find their lives changed by the classes,” Akin said. “There will be classmates who are regulars and it is a positive culture where everybody tries to help each other. I am just a big fan of positive group training.”

Akin encourages people wishing to train to come a minimum of three days a week to classes.

For more information, contact Akin at (618) 307-5860 or e-mail him at fitbody@edwardsville.com.

