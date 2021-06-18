Route 66 Festival was the kick-off to the summer weekends in Edwardsville. The weekend to follow is going to keep the community going strong with a Friday night concert by Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats starting at 8:00 PM, Fishing Derby for kids at Leclaire Park on Saturday morning, and then the first Movie in the Park at City Park on Saturday evening.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Route 66 Festival was the kick-off to the summer weekends in Edwardsville.

This weekend is going to keep the community going strong with a Friday night concert by Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats starting at 8 p.m., Fishing Derby for kids at Leclaire Park on Saturday morning, and then the first Movie in the Park at City Park on Saturday evening.

Starting with registration at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, the annual Fishing Derby will be held. At 9 a.m., IDNR will go over fishing safety and tips on how to catch those fish. The derby is an event that kids from all around the community get excited to participate in. They do not have to be expert fishermen to have fun either. There are prizes for the biggest fish, the tiniest fish, and most fish. So much fun all around even if they’re not the winner!

Participants have an hour and a half to fish and the horn blows at 10:45 a.m. and the fish will be counted and prizes awarded. Bring a fishing pole, live bait, supplies, water, sun spray, and mosquito repellent. All the fishing takes place at Leclaire Park at 900 Hale Avenue, Edwardsville.

According to Special Events Coordinator Trina Vetter, “We were able to hold the derby last summer with masks and spacing people out. It was so great to see kids having fun in the park and not have to cancel the event. We were grateful to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for participating each year. They are so great with the kids and help to show the love of fishing to the next generation.”

Saturday is full at City Park, as well. Saturday morning hosts the Children’s Arts in the Park programming that last year was held virtually. The artists are excited to be back and be able to teach children in person, this year.

Saturday Morning Art Classes are a huge hit with families and are a wonderful resource to introduce kids to the creative process and imaginative experiences.

Kids can meet at the bandstand at 9 a.m. and learn about scale and perspective as the theme this year. This Saturday is looking at things from an insect’s point of view. Little artists will build bugs, create wings and weave a giant web! Then come back to City Park on Saturday night with the kids and watch the movie Croods 2 together at 8 PM.

This summer, City Park will once again become a gathering place for friends and families to enjoy concerts, movies, and art classes provided by the City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department.

Arts in the Park has been a summer tradition for local residents since 2001 and includes Thursday night Municipal Band Concerts, Friday night regional bands, Saturday morning children’s art classes, monthly movies, and monthly symphonic orchestra performances. After taking a year off in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program is back as strong as even and now also includes for the first time Opera Edwardsville in September and Shakespeare in the Park in August.

“The community looks forward to these events each summer as a way to gather and enjoy the summer nights. We have been approached by so many residents with thanks and cheers because they missed the offerings last summer so much,“ said Vetter.

Whether it’s the music, children’s art programming, or movies, Arts in City Park has reputation for great programming. This summer is no exception and has a summer full of entertainment not to be missed!

For a complete listing of the Arts in City Park schedule contact the park office at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/ parks or watch their Facebook page for updates. You can also email Trina at tvetter@cityofedwardsville.com and receive digital copies of each schedule.

