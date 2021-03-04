EAST ALTON - Fischer Lumber is a fourth-generation family owned business located at 210 N Shamrock St. in East Alton, IL. Opening its doors in 1941, Fischer Lumber is celebrating its 80th year in business.

“The fact that Fischer Lumber became and is still a reputable and successful business going on 80 years speaks volumes in itself. We are going on our fourth generation with no intentions of stopping,” said the Fischer family.

Fischer Lumber was started by C.C. Fischer and G.A. Fischer, when they purchased the Hale Lumber Company in East Alton. The Fischer’s worked together for 14 years to build the lumber yard together. In 1955, C. C Fischer purchased all the stock from the George Fischer family and from that time the Fischer Lumber Company has been in the C.C Fischer family as it remains today.



In 1972, Fischer Lumber made a major expansion moving their small store on the corner of Shamrock and St. Louis Avenues in East Alton down Shamrock Street to a new 10,000-square-foot showroom with an attached 10,000-foot warehouse, where it remains today.

“I started working at Fischer Lumber in 1941 and I was just the low man on the totem pole. I worked alongside a man named Gilbert Jones who helped teach me the ropes,” said Chris C. Fischer, son of C.C Fischer.

When Chris C. Fischer took over the lumber company from his father in 1958, he never felt like he was running the business alone. “We always worked as a team and that is a key factor in keeping a business running for 80 years,” said Fischer.

Fischer Lumber Company has many accomplishments to pride themselves on over the last 80 years.

“We were able to adapt with the demands of the building industry, having our own window and cabinet departments, our own roof truss manufacturing plant, opening a second Fischer Window and Door store in St. Louis and being able to survive the last major housing market crash,” said the Fischer family.

When Chris C. Fischer retired after 41 years in 1995, he left Fischer Lumber in the hands of his three sons, David president, Jim secretary, and Ed treasurer. They have continued this legacy to what it is today, with the help of the fourth generation family members Robert Fischer assistant vice president, son of David, and Jacob Fischer, son of Jim.

“Customer service is the backbone that runs Fischer Lumber. We believe that it is second to none. We try to make it a point to go above and beyond for all our customers,” said the Fischer Family.

Fischer Lumber currently has 59 employees altogether. There are 11 employees that are solely at the Fischer Window and Door Store located at 714 Mercantile Dr., Brentwood, MO. Jim Fischer runs the Window and Door Store and his son Jacob works alongside him.

“COVID-19 has made the past year interesting for us to say the least. It has caused a surprising surge in the industry and has made prices skyrocket. It has been a very strange time in the building industry,” said the Fischer family.

Fischer Lumber Company's hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

If you want to learn more about Fischer Lumber visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

Fischer Window and Door Store hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- Friday and 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday.

If you want to learn more about Fischer Window and Door Store visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

