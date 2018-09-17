ALTON - Fischer Lumber Co. has announced it will serve as a sponsor for the 2018 Edwardsville Art Fair. The family-owned lumberyard's sponsorship will be supporting the popular face painting event on Sunday, Sept. 23.

“We are excited to sponsor and support the Edwardsville Art Fair again this year,” says Ed Fischer of Fischer Lumber Co. in East Alton. “Being part of community activities like this one are opportunities we truly value. Anytime the chance arises for us to be included in something that brings families and communities together is an occasion we don’t want to miss.”

The 2018 Edwardsville Art Fair takes place Friday, Sept. 21 through Sun., Sept. 23 and will be held downtown in City Park. Art connoisseurs and amateurs alike can enjoy the featured original artwork of over 100 accomplished artists and indulge in local food and drink.

This event offers fun for the entire family. Every year, children have a blast in the “Create it and Take it” art section, where they are encouraged to create their own take-home art project. Not only are the materials for this craft provided, but the activity is free as well. Additionally,kids canpurchase an Edwardsville Art Fair “Mystery Box” for $25 at the main tent. The contents are a mystery and could contain art supplies, a toy from Happy Up, gift cards for art classes, even a piece of artwork from one of the talented Art Fair artists. Proceeds from this event benefit the FREE Saturday Art Classes for kids!



To learn more about the Edwardsville Art Fair and the impact the Edwardsville Arts Center has had on the community, please visit http://edwardsvilleartscenter.com/edwardsville-art-fair-2/

For more information about Fischer Lumber, please visit its showroom at 210 N. Shamrock, East Alton, visit www.fischerlumber.com or call 618-259-7434.

