Six is a serious number around Busch Stadium, but rookie Tim Cooney was all smiles after his sixth start resulted in his first big league win as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Atlanta 4-2 on Friday night.

“It’s pretty awesome,” smiled Cooney. “Before the game ended, I really just wanted us to win the game. When it ended and I saw my name in the win column–it was pretty cool. I’ll definitely remember it.”

The 24-year old rookie allowed two runs and five hits while striking out five batters in his seven innings of work.

“Cooney was great, what more could you ask,” said Matheny. “He just was very unpredictable of what he was going to throw. Curveball was very good–changeup in hitters’ counts. It was just a great outing.”

“My command has just been getting a little bit better each start,” explained Cooney of his improvement. “This was definitely my best for fastball command as well as my off-speed pitches. When you’re able to locate the ball, good things are going to happen.”

Article continues after sponsor message

–Randal Grichuk went 2-3 on the night, which included his 11th home run of the season–a 421ft shot which landed in front of the Ks for Kids sign in left field. It also marked the first back-to-back multi-RBI games of his career.

–Kevin Siegrist picked up his 5th save of the year and made his Major League-leading 50th appearance of the season.

–The official attendance for the game was 44,778, the 25th sell out of the season for the Cardinals.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports