GRANITE CITY - Two Granite City School bus drivers recently lost all their belongings in a tragic home fire and a GoFundMe was established to assist, along with a "Stuff the Bus" front parking lot event at GHS.

"Two of our Granite City School bus drivers were devastated when their home, car, puppy and all of their belongings were destroyed in a house fire," Chris Mitchell, public relations spokesperson for Granite City School District, said. "Kayleen Shaw (age 26) and Heather Dundon (age 29) and Kayleen’s 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn lost everything. First Student Granite City came together and asked for assistance to help get them back on their feet."

Two GoFundMe’s have been started by close relatives and friends of Kayleen and Heather. To date, the two GoFundMe accounts have raised more than $4,000 for the families. The links to each are below and area residents are encouraged to give to the plight of these dedicated bus drivers:

GoFundMe #1 - https://gofund.me/11c79838

GoFundMe #2 - http://gofund.me/73a21326

